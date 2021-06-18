LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $12.86

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.51. LexinFintech shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 23,642 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
