LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $12.86

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.51. LexinFintech shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 23,642 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.