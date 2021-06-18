LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.30.

LX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of LX opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

