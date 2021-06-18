LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPL. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura cut LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. LG Display has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at $3,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 116,423 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.