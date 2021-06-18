LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPL. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura cut LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
LPL stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. LG Display has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
