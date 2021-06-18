Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $28.21

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $27.33. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 113,540 shares trading hands.

LI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion and a PE ratio of -193.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

