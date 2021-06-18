Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Richard R. Green Sells 4,252 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $222,576.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.84.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

