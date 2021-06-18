Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

