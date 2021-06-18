LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightInTheBox by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 338,004 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 256,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $236.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

