Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.29. 33,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,494,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Specifically, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

