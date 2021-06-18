Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.52 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of -$270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

