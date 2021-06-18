Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIND. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $22,816,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $9,367,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 495,742 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $805.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

