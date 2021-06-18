Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.13.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.15. 125,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,106. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.41. Linde has a 52-week low of $204.02 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

