Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0513

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $141,311.75 and $143.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,455.63 or 1.00030469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00034316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00073862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002611 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

