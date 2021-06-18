Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

