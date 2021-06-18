Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 235,000 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Pine Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTOCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,678,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000.

Shares of PTOCU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,839. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

