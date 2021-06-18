Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIIIU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,103. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

