Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $248,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.12. 56,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,187. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

