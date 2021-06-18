Littlejohn & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLBLU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $2,488,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Cartesian Growth stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

