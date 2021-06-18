Littlejohn & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,918,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,214,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,940,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,450,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,973,000.

Lefteris Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,454. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

