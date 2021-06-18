LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,468 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of LiveRamp worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after buying an additional 479,172 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 179,432 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.