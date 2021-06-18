Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.95 ($0.35). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.34), with a volume of 44,223 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £106.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

