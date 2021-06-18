Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $119,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $349.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.