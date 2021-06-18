Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE LL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 898,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

