Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $330.21 million, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.