M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 641,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,892. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,550,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.