M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $617.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

