M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.