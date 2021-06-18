M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

