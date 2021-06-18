M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB opened at $148.46 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.