Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE M traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 600,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

