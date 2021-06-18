Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.030-0.120 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.
Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.