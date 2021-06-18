Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.030-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

