Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$115.14. Magna International shares last traded at C$112.91, with a volume of 977,815 shares.

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

