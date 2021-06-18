Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.60 ($2.29).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

LON:EMG traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 186.10 ($2.43). 7,119,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.30 ($2.51). The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.