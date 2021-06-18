Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.31 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31), Briefing.com reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Manchester United stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $667.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

