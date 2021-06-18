Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.75. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 4,006,206 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of C$47.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.83.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4413989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.95%.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

