Marathon Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Beacon Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.24.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$792.97 million and a P/E ratio of -70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

