Marathon Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Beacon Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).
Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$792.97 million and a P/E ratio of -70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87.
In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,750,032.40.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
