Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

