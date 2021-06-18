Martin Babinec Sells 12,100 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16.

NYSE TNET opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

