Martin Babinec Sells 12,100 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16.
NYSE TNET opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $87.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
