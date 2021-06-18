Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 49,603 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $94,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 215,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,920,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $230,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $110.88. 125,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

