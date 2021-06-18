Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $70,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

TMUS traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 64,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.25 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

