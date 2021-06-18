Martingale Asset Management L P Has $52.90 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $52,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $237.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

