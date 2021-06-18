Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.19% of The Hershey worth $60,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,809. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.59.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.