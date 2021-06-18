Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

MRVL stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -145.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

