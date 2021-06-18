Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,821,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,419 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.22% of Visa worth $5,043,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.32. The stock had a trading volume of 159,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

