Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,140,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 458,936 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,691,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.83. 86,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,232. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

