Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,340,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 499,179 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,427,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 29,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 215,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 661.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 77,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67,311 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 35.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

ORCL stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 396,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

