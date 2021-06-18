Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 123,436 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123,436 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,199,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after acquiring an additional 196,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $269.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.53. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

