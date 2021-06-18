Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,468,748 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,874,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,468,748 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,556,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $9.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.89. The company had a trading volume of 159,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

