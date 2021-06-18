Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 183,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,261. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
