Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 183,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,261. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

