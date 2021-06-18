Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,444 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $141,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

NYSE MA opened at $364.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

