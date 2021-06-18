MAX Exchange Token Price Down 1.2% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $631,392.87 and approximately $16,138.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,201.74 or 0.99959555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00428978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00332858 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.00787501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003248 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.